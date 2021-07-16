updated forecasts for southern alberta and the mountain parks issued by environment canada at 11:39 a.m. mdt friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. mdt.
---------------------------------------------------------------
major reference elevations:
banff: 1384 metres.
1750 metres.
2068 metres.
2034 metres.
2006 metres.
1061 metres.
1350 metres.
2206 metres.
1030 metres.
1280 metres.
1300 metres.
---------------------------------------------------------------
nordegg - forestry trunk road highway 734:
today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a severe thunderstorm. widespread smoke. high 22. uv index 8 or very high.
tonight..partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a severe thunderstorm. widespread smoke. low 11.
saturday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. widespread smoke. high 23. uv index 7 or high.
rocky mountain house - caroline:
today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a severe thunderstorm. widespread smoke. wind southeast 20 km/h. high 24. humidex 27. uv index 8 or very high.
tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a severe thunderstorm. widespread smoke. wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 12.
saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. widespread smoke. high 22. humidex 25. uv index 8 or very high.
remainder unchanged: