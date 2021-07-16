extended forecasts from sunday 18 july to thursday 22 july for eastern quebec issued by environment canada at 4:00 p.m. edt friday 16 july 2021. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 5:00 a.m. edt saturday.
kamouraska - riviere-du-loup - trois-pistoles:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 27.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 18.
monday..sunny. high 28.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 17.
tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high 20.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
normals for the period..low 12. high 24.
temiscouata:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 32.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 33.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 17.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 22.
normals for the period..low 12. high 23.
rimouski - mont-joli:
sunday..sunny. high 28.
sunday night..clear. low 20.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 17.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 20.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
normals for the period..low 13. high 23.
amqui - matapedia valley:
sunday..sunny. high 30.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 30.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..cloudy. high 20.
normals for the period..low 11. high 23.
matane:
sunday..sunny. high 24.
sunday night..clear. low 17.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 18.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 19.
normals for the period..low 12. high 22.
sainte-anne-des-monts - grande-vallee:
sunday..sunny. high 21.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 16.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 20.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
tuesday..showers. high 17.
tuesday night..showers. low 13.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 19.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
normals for the period..low 13. high 21.
gaspesie national park - murdochville:
sunday..sunny. high 25.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 29.
monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 15.
tuesday..showers. high 22.
tuesday night..showers. low 13.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
normals for the period..low 12. high 22.
restigouche - bonaventure:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
sunday night..cloudy. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
monday night..cloudy. low 15.
tuesday..showers. high 24.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 15.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
normals for the period..low 13. high 24.
new carlisle - chandler:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 26.
monday night..cloudy. low 15.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 14.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
normals for the period..low 12. high 24.
forillon national park - gaspe - perce:
sunday..sunny. high 26.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 10.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 29.
monday night..cloudy. low 16.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
normals for the period..low 11. high 23.
manicouagan river:
sunday..sunny. high 30.
sunday night..clear. low 16.
monday..sunny. high 29.
monday night..cloudy. low 13.
tuesday..cloudy. high 21.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 19.
normals for the period..low 10. high 20.
les escoumins - forestville:
sunday..sunny. high 24.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
monday..sunny. high 24.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
tuesday..cloudy. high 19.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
normals for the period..low 12. high 23.
baie-comeau:
sunday..sunny. high 26.
sunday night..clear. low 14.
monday..sunny. high 26.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
tuesday..cloudy. high 20.
tuesday night..cloudy. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 20.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 19.
normals for the period..low 11. high 21.
sept-iles - port-cartier:
sunday..sunny. high 22.
sunday night..clear. low 13.
monday..sunny. high 21.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 15.
tuesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. high 18.
tuesday night..cloudy. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 19.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 18.
normals for the period..low 11. high 20.
minganie:
sunday..sunny. high 23.
sunday night..clear. low 13.
monday..sunny. high 24.
monday night..cloudy. low 14.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 18.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 19.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 19.
normals for the period..low 11. high 20.
anticosti:
sunday..sunny. high 24.
sunday night..clear. low 14.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 15.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
normals for the period..low 11. high 20.
natashquan:
sunday..sunny. high 24.
sunday night..clear. low 13.
monday..sunny. high 22.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high 17.
tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. low 12.
wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high 17.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 17.
normals for the period..low 11. high 19.
chevery:
sunday..sunny. high 21.
sunday night..clear. low 13.
monday..sunny. high 18.
monday night..cloudy. low 12.
tuesday..periods of rain. high 16.
tuesday night..periods of rain. low 12.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 15.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 14.
normals for the period..low 11. high 18.
blanc-sablon:
sunday..sunny. high 18.
sunday night..clear. low 11.
monday..sunny. high 17.
monday night..clear. low 12.
tuesday..cloudy. high 17.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 16.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 15.
normals for the period..low 8. high 15.