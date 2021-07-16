extended forecasts from sunday 18 july to thursday 22 july for western quebec issued by environment canada at 4:00 p.m. edt friday 16 july 2021. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 5:00 a.m. edt saturday.
metro montreal - laval:
sunday..cloudy. high 29.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 19.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 29.
monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. low 20.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 25.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 16.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 16.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 26.
normals for the period..low 16. high 26.
vaudreuil - soulanges - huntingdon:
sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high 27.
sunday night..cloudy. low 16.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. high 29.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 19.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 25.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 16.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 26.
normals for the period..low 16. high 26.
richelieu valley - saint-hyacinthe:
sunday..cloudy. high 27.
sunday night..cloudy. low 17.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 29.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 18.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 16.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. low 15.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 26.
normals for the period..low 16. high 26.
lanaudiere:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 29.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 18.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 29.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 19.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. low 14.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 26.
normals for the period..low 15. high 26.
lachute - saint-jerome:
sunday..cloudy. high 28.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 17.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 29.
monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. low 18.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 14.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 25.
normals for the period..low 14. high 26.
laurentians:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 29.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 16.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 28.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 16.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. high 25.
wednesday night..clear. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
normals for the period..low 12. high 25.
mont-tremblant park - saint-michel-des-saints:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 27.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 16.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 26.
monday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. low 16.
tuesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. high 22.
tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. high 25.
wednesday night..clear. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
normals for the period..low 12. high 24.
mont-laurier:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 29.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 16.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 27.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 17.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..clear. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
normals for the period..low 12. high 25.
la verendrye wildlife reserve:
sunday..sunny. high 28.
sunday night..clear. low 15.
monday..increasing cloudiness. high 25.
monday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. low 14.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 23.
tuesday night..clear. low 9.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
normals for the period..low 12. high 24.
upper gatineau - lievre - papineau:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 30.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 16.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. high 27.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 17.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..clear. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
normals for the period..low 13. high 26.
pontiac:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 30.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 17.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 16.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 26.
wednesday night..clear. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
normals for the period..low 12. high 26.
temiscamingue:
sunday..sunny. high 26.
sunday night..clear. low 14.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 24.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 23.
tuesday night..clear. low 9.
wednesday..sunny. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
normals for the period..low 11. high 24.
abitibi:
sunday..sunny. high 27.
sunday night..clear. low 13.
monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
monday night..periods of rain. low 11.
tuesday..sunny. high 23.
tuesday night..clear. low 9.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
normals for the period..low 12. high 24.
parent - gouin reservoir:
sunday..sunny. high 28.
sunday night..clear. low 14.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 25.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 14.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 8.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 9.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
normals for the period..low 11. high 24.
matagami:
sunday..sunny. high 23.
sunday night..clear. low 11.
monday..rain. high 18.
monday night..showers. low 10.
tuesday..sunny. high 23.
tuesday night..clear. low 8.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
normals for the period..low 10. high 23.
waskaganish:
sunday..clearing. high 15.
sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. low 9.
monday..rain. high 17.
monday night..clear. low 8.
tuesday..sunny. high 21.
tuesday night..clear. low 9.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 19.
normals for the period..low 9. high 21.