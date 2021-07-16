forecasts for the central and north coasts of british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. pdt friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. pdt.
north vancouver island:
today..showers. temperature steady near 15. uv index 3 or moderate.
tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. temperature steady near 14.
saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. high 18. uv index 7 or high.
central coast - coastal sections:
today..rain. temperature steady near 15. uv index 2 or low.
tonight..rain. windy over exposed coastal sections. temperature steady near 14.
saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. windy over exposed coastal sections. temperature steady near 15. uv index 4 or moderate.
central coast - inland sections:
today..periods of rain. windy. high 19. uv index 2 or low.
tonight..periods of rain. windy early this evening. low 13.
saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. becoming windy in the afternoon. high 20. uv index 5 or moderate.
north coast - coastal sections:
today..periods of rain. temperature steady near 14. uv index 2 or low.
tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. temperature steady near 12.
saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 16. uv index 4 or moderate.
north coast - inland including stewart:
today..periods of rain. high 17. uv index 2 or low.
tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 18. uv index 4 or moderate.
north coast - inland including terrace north coast - inland including kitimat:
today..periods of rain. becoming windy this afternoon. high 19. uv index 2 or low.
tonight..showers. windy early this evening. low 11.
saturday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. becoming windy in the afternoon. high 20. uv index 6 or high.
haida gwaii:
today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. becoming windy this afternoon. high 16. uv index 3 or moderate.
tonight..showers. windy. low 13.
saturday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. temperature steady near 14. uv index 5 or moderate.