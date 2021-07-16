extended forecasts from saturday night 17 july to thursday 22 july for coastal british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. pdt friday 16 july 2021. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. pdt.
metro vancouver:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22 except 26 inland.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22 except 26 inland.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 23 except 27 inland.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
wednesday night..clear. low 14.
thursday..sunny. high 23.
normals for the period..low 13. high 22.
greater victoria:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
sunday night..clear. low 13.
monday..sunny. high 23.
monday night..clear. low 14.
tuesday..sunny. high 22.
tuesday night..clear. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
normals for the period..low 12. high 22.
fraser valley:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 27.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 27.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 27.
wednesday night..clear. low 14.
thursday..sunny. high 28.
normals for the period..low 13. high 24.
howe sound:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..clear. low 13.
thursday..sunny. high 26.
normals for the period..low 11. high 21.
whistler:
saturday night..clear. low 10.
sunday..sunny. high 25 except 29 near pemberton.
sunday night..clear. low 14.
monday..sunny. high 25 except 29 near pemberton.
monday night..clear. low 13.
tuesday..sunny. high 26 except 30 near pemberton.
tuesday night..clear. low 12.
wednesday..sunny. high 25.
wednesday night..clear. low 12.
thursday..sunny. high 26.
normals for the period..low 9. high 23.
sunshine coast:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
sunday night..clear. low 14.
monday..sunny. high 24.
monday night..clear. low 14.
tuesday..sunny. high 21.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
normals for the period..low 14. high 23.
southern gulf islands:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 23.
sunday night..clear. low 14.
monday..sunny. high 24.
monday night..clear. low 15.
tuesday..sunny. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
normals for the period..low 12. high 23.
east vancouver island:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 16.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 23.
sunday night..clear. low 15.
monday..sunny. high 25.
monday night..clear. low 16.
tuesday..sunny. high 21.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
normals for the period..low 13. high 23.
west vancouver island:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 17.
sunday night..clear. low 10.
monday..sunny. high 19.
monday night..cloudy. low 12.
tuesday..sunny. high 17.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. high 17.
wednesday night..cloudy. low 10.
thursday..cloudy. high 19.
normals for the period..low 11. high 18.
inland vancouver island:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
sunday night..clear. low 12.
monday..sunny. high 26.
monday night..clear. low 13.
tuesday..sunny. high 21.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
normals for the period..low 11. high 26.
north vancouver island:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
sunday..cloudy. high 18.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 10.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 20.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 17.
tuesday night..cloudy. low 11.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 18.
wednesday night..cloudy. low 10.
thursday..cloudy. high 18.
normals for the period..low 12. high 21.
central coast - coastal sections:
saturday night..cloudy. low 13.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 17.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 17.
monday night..cloudy. low 12.
tuesday..cloudy. high 17.
tuesday night..cloudy. low 10.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 18.
wednesday night..cloudy. low 10.
thursday..cloudy. high 18.
normals for the period..low 12. high 21.
central coast - inland sections:
saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. low 14.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
tuesday..showers. high 19.
tuesday night..cloudy. low 9.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 19.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 8.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 20.
normals for the period..low 12. high 22.
north coast - coastal sections:
saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 17.
sunday night..cloudy. low 12.
monday..showers. high 16.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 17.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
wednesday..showers. high 15.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 15.
normals for the period..low 10. high 16.
north coast - inland sections:
saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. low 11.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
sunday night..cloudy. low 11.
monday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. high 19.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 18.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 17.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 10.
thursday..cloudy. high 19.
normals for the period..low 12. high 22.
haida gwaii:
saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. low 12.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 17.
sunday night..cloudy. low 13.
monday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. high 15.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 14.
tuesday..cloudy. high 17.
tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. low 12.
wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. high 15.
wednesday night..cloudy. low 12.
thursday..cloudy. high 15.
normals for the period..low 11. high 18.