Italy's Uffizi discovers lost frescoes during COVID shutdown

In this photo made available Thursday, April 22, 2021, the underground area of the Uffizi Gallery is seen after renovation works, in Florence, Italy, Friday, April 16, 2021 . Recently discovered frescoes and new rooms filled with statuary will give visitors “a glorious introduction” Florence’s Uffizi Galleries when the museum reopens after months of COVID closure. Starting with the reopening, visitors will enter the museum from the west wing, facing the Arno River, where workers restoring galleries have discovered hidden beneath plaster and on ceilings frescoes dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. (Uffizi Gallery via AP)