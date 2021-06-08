Bianca Andreescu, coach Sylvain Bruneau part ways after 'amazing' run

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu and her longtime coach are parting ways.
Andreescu wrote on Twitter that she and coach Sylvain Bruneau have mutually decided to end their "incredible coaching relationship" on Tuesday.
Bruneau helped Andreescu break through to three tournament wins in 2019, including the U.S. Open, after becoming her coach in March 2018.
Andreescu rose from No. 256 to a career-high No. 4 in the WTA rankings in October 2019.
The former Canadian Fed Cup captain gave a pep talk during a coaching timeout that made headlines in Andreescu's first tournament title win in Indian Wells, Calif.
After suffering a knee injury late in 2019, Andreescu didn't play at all in 2020.
Returning this year, she lost in the second round of the Australian Open in February after Bruneau tested positive for COVID-19.
Andreescu seemed to regain her form at the Miami Open in the spring, reaching the final before retiring with a foot injury.
But after travelling to Europe for the clay-court season, Andreescu tested positive for COVID-19. Her most recent result was a first-round loss in the French Open.
The seventh-ranked Andreescu wrote on Twitter that her friendship with Bruneau will "live forever."
"It has been an amazing (four) years ... I am very grateful for everything we accomplished together and all of our great memories," she said. "Sylvain was more than a coach ... he is family."
Bruneau said in a statement he enjoyed his time with Andreescu.
"It has been an absolutely incredible journey to work with Bianca," said Bruneau. "As her coach, I experienced unbelievable moments and emotions and it is something that I will always cherish. Bianca is not only an exceptional athlete, but she's also an exceptional person. It was really a privilege to train her for the last few years. I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. I know that she will be extremely successful and that her best tennis is still ahead of her."
Bruneau said he'll spend more time working with Tennis Canada.
"While this great chapter of my life and career is coming to a close, I'm happy that I will now be able to spend more time with my family moving forward," he said. "I'm also excited for what’s next at Tennis Canada, as I will get additional time to help our team bring Canadian tennis to the next level."
