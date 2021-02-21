Canadian Michael Woods finishes second in debut outing for Israel Start-Up Nation

BLAUSASC, France - Canadian rider Michael Woods finished runner-up at the three-day Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var on Sunday.

Gianluca Brambilla's 13-second stage win moved the Italian atop the podium. Woods, who had entered the final day as race leader after winning Stage 2 Saturday, finished five seconds behind in the overall standings.

Dutch rider Bauke Mollema, who rides with Brambilla for Trek-Segafredo, was third.

Woods, in his first race in the colours of Israel Start-Up Nation, finished 13 seconds behind Brambilla in Sunday's stage.

"I'm just disappointed I couldn't keep the yellow jersey," said the 34-year-old from Ottawa. "But second overall, I can't complain, and the team rode a great race."

Woods was fourth in Stage 1 Friday.

