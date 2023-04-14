Dallas Eakins won't return to Anaheim Ducks after 4 seasons

FILE - Anaheim Ducks coach Dallas Eakins react to a call during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Head coach Dallas Eakins will not return to the Anaheim Ducks after four consecutive losing seasons, the team announced Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)