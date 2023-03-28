Majority of Proline Plus bettors picked UConn to win Elite Eight hoops contest

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Gonzaga in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The University of Connecticut Huskies have reached the men's Final Four for the first time since 2014, and some bettors like their chances to go all the way.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Becker