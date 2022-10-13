Thursday's Scoreboard
MLB
(Best-of-Five Division Series)
American League
Houston 4 Seattle 2
(Houston leads series 2-0)
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd
(N.Y. Yankees lead series 1-0)
---
NHL
Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 2
Philadelphia 5 New Jersey 2
Buffalo 4 Ottawa 1
Florida 3 N.Y. Islanders 1
Toronto 3 Washington 2
N.Y. Rangers 7 Minnesota 3
Dallas 4 Nashville 1
Calgary 5 Colorado 3
Vegas 1 Chicago 0
Seattle 4 Los Angeles 1
---
QMJHL
Charlottetown 4 Cape Breton 3 (OT)
Halifax 5 Drummondville 2
Shawinigan 5 Acadie-Bathurst 2
---
OHL
North Bay 3 Peterborough 1
---
NFL
Washington 12 Chicago 7
---
NBA Pre-Season
Memphis 126 Detroit 111
Oklahoma City 118 San Antonio 112
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.