Saturday's Games

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Finals

Florida 2 Carolina 1 (OT)

(Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Switzerland 3 Canada 2

Czechia 2 Norwar 0

Latvia 7 Kazakhstan 0

At Tampere, Finland

United States 3 Denmark 0

Finland 3 Austria 1

Sweden 4 France 0

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Denver 119 Los Angeles 108

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

---

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)

Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 3 Oakland 2

Minnesota 6 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Miami 1 San Francisco 0

Arizona 4 Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 12 Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 6 L.A. Dodgers 5

Interleague

Washington 5 Detroit 2

Texas 11 Colorado 5

Tampa Bay 8 Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Yankees 7 Cincinnati 4 (10 innings)

Seattle 7 Atlanta 3

Boston 4 San Diego 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 Seattle 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 2 CF Montreal 1

Austin 1 Toronto 0

Minnesota 1 Portland 0

Nashville 2 Charlotte FC 1

Cincinnati 3 Columbus 2

D.C. United 3 L.A. Galaxy 0

Orlando City 3 Miami 1

Philadelphia 3 New England 0

Atlanta 3 Chicago 3

Houston 1 FC Dallas 1

Real Salt Lake 3 Colorado 2

St. Louis 4 Sporting KC 0

Los Angeles FC 2 San Jose 1

---

NLL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Colorado 9 Calgary 7

(Colorado wins best-of-three series 2-1)

---

