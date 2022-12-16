Arendz's gold tops three-medal day for Canada at Para-Nordic World Cup in Finland

In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, Mark Arendz of Canada competes in the men's Long Distance Classical Technique Standing Para Cross-Country Skiing at the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China, Monday, March 7, 2022. Arendz recovered from a difficult start on the shooting range to win his second-straight biathlon gold medal on Friday at the Para-Nordic World Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chloe Knott/IOC for OIS via AP