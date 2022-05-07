Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

Dallas Stars centre Roope Hintz, left, is checked by Calgary Flames centre Blake Coleman during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Coleman, a 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas, may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh