Veteran trio leads Canadian women as Rugby World Cup opens in New Zealand

Canada's Karen Paquin, center, is pursued by Brazil's, from left, Mariana Nicolau, Luiza Campos, and Thalita da Silva Costa, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tyson Beukeboom, Karen Paquin and Elissa Alarie kick off their third Rugby World Cup on Saturday when third-ranked Canada takes on No. 13 Japan in Pool B play at Northland Events Centre in Whangarei, New Zealand.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Shuji Kajiyama