Jets keep slim playoff hopes alive with 4-3 win over Senators

Winnipeg Jets centre Paul Stastny (25) celebrates his goal with teammates left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and centre Mark Scheifele (55) as Ottawa Senators defenceman Nick Holden (5) skates past during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Ehlers had a goal and two assists Sunday night in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang