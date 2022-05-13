NHL stars Matthews, McDavid and Josi named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during third period NHL first-round playoff series action in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, the NHL’s most outstanding player award as voted on by fellow players.

Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi is the third finalist.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette