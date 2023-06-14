First Nation in Manitoba celebrates Whitecloud, Golden Knights win for Stanley Cup

Las Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, celebrates with defenceman Zach Whitecloud, centre, after scoring as Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov skates away during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Manitoba is celebrating one of its own after Whitecloud and the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher