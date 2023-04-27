Five things to know about the NHL playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli (71) tries to knock the puck loose from Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) as Mark Giordano (55) moves in during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. It's been 19 long years since the Toronto Maple Leafs last played in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and that undesirable streak could break tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O'Meara