Canada's Reece Howden wins World Cup ski cross gold to lock up Crystal Globe

Canada's Reece Howden celebrates his first place finish following the men's final at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Howden led from start to finish to win gold at the skicross World Cup Finals on Friday and secure the crystal globe as the overall season leader. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, Ont. - Canada's Reece Howden led from start to finish to win gold at the ski cross World Cup finals on Friday and secure the Crystal Globe as the overall season leader.

Howden, from Cultus Lake, B.C., held off Germany's Florian Wilmsmann for the victory in the four-man big final at Craigleith Ski Club.

Youri Duplessis Kergomard of France took bronze.

Two Canadians joined women's champion Fanny Smith of Switzerland on the podium.

Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., picked up silver and Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., earned bronze.

Season-ending races were scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you