CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman (16) , front, and CF Montreal defender Rudy Camacho (4) fight for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Omir Fernandez (21) during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull stadium, Saturday, April. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eduardo Munoz Alvarez