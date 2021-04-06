Fernandez leads Canada for Billie Jean King Cup with Andreescu, Bouchard out

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return to Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the women's final in the Abierto of Zapopan tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Canada won't have two of its top three singles players for a Billie Jean King Cup playoff against host Serbia later this month. World No. 6 Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and No. 120 Bouchard of Westmount, Que., are not in the lineup.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Refugio Ruiz