Canada's Janine Beckie, Man City move on in Women's Champions League play

Manchester City's Janine Beckie, left, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Jonna Andersson during the English FA Women's Community Shield soccer match in London, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Canadian Janine Beckie and Manchester City advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League with a 5-0 win Thursday at Fiorentina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Couldridge, POOL