Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida 4 Boston 3 (OT)
(Florida wins best-of-seven series 4-3)
Seattle 2 Colorado 1
(Seattle wins best-of-seven series 4-3)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Manitoba 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)
(Best-of-five series tied 1-0)
Rochester 4 Syracuse 0
(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)
Texas 4 Rockford 1
(Texas leads best-of-five series 2-0)
Colorado 1 Coachella Valley 0 (OT)
(Colorado leads best-of-five series 2-1)
---
NBA
Playoffs
Miami 108 New York 101
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Golden State 120 Sacramento 100
(Golden State wins best-of-seven series 4-3)
---
MLB
Interleague
L.A. Angels 3 Milwaukee 0
Oakland 5 Cincinnati 4
Houston 4 Philadelphia 3
American League
Seattle 10 Toronto 8 (10 innings)
Boston 7 Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5 Detroit 3
Minnesota 8 Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 12 Tampa Bay 9
Texas 15 N.Y. Yankees 2
National League
Miami 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7 Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 12 Arizona 4
San Diego 6 San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 6 St. Louis 3
---
MLS
FC Dallas 0 Minnesota 0
---