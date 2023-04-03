Golf Canada launches National Golf League for recreational players

Rory McIlroy marks his ball with a “toonie,” a Canadian two-dollar coin, on the 18th green on his way to winning the Canadian Open in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Golf Canada is launching a National Golf League for recreational players across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

 FNG

OAKVILLE, Ont. - Golf Canada is launching a National Golf League for recreational players across the country.

NGL will be a countrywide network of existing recreational golf leagues designed to enhance the league experience for participants.

Regular season NGL competition will take place over nine holes during six weeks of identified league play called “NGL Majors” that are integrated into existing league play and scheduled at the convenience of the local league operator.

A golfer’s best four net Stableford point totals of the six NGL Majors will count toward their season-long points total on the national leaderboard.

The league will culminate with the NGL National Championship at Hamilton Golf and Country Club as part of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open tournament week.

NGL will generate charitable support for First Tee Canada, a youth development organization that introduces the game of golf and its values to children and teens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you