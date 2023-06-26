Raptors first-round 2023 draft pick talks family, desire to work and Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors first round draft pick Gradey Dick poses for photos with a jersey after being introduced to the media in Toronto, Monday, June 26, 2023. The newest Raptors sharpshooter, chosen 13th overall in the NBA Draft last Thursday, visited his new basketball home over the weekend and was grilled by reporters after a morning workout with head coach Darko Rajaković at the team's practice facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj