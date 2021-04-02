CP NewsAlert: MLB moving all-star game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions NewsAlert: MLB moving all-star game from Atlanta Apr 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW YORK - Major League Baseball is moving its all-star game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Major League All-star Game Baseball Sport Atlanta New York Restriction Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDistrict Wine Village ready for June openingWalmart, car wash hit with lawsuitsDowntown bank's doors smashed, burnedPossible shootout, chase reported to MountiesLocal girl becomes unlikely RCMP recruiterNew school name proposed for Princess Margaret Secondary SchoolPenticton cases go from one last week to 19 for this weekBody discovered near Causeway Bridge$900K infusion for KVR Trail leaves advocates hungry for moreFirearm pulled on business employee after break in Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Jul 23 97 South Song Sessions Fri, Jul 23, 2021 Jul 24 97 South Song Sessions Sat, Jul 24, 2021 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News Shaw Spotlight will broadcast all games from Penticton's pod Canadian men and women combine to win five of six games Friday at Emirates 7s Protests across Quebec after eight women killed in eight weeks 'Crisis management': Nats' COVID outbreak scraps Mets series Essential workers worried Ontario's latest COVID-19 'shutdown' won't protect them Metro Vancouver home sales hit all-time record in March: real estate board