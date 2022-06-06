CHICAGO - Josh Leivo's goal with 18 seconds left in the game snapped a 2-2 deadlock Monday and lifted the Chicago Wolves to a 3-2 win over the Stockton Heat in Game 2 of the AHL's Western Conference final series.
Chicago won the series opener 5-4 in overtime on Friday.
Jack Drury and Noel Gunler also scored for Chicago, while Eetu Tuulola and Justin Kirland scored for Stockton, who outshot Chicago 35-21.
Game 3 is Wednesday in Stockton, Calif.
Laval Rocket and Springfield Thunderbirds are tied 1-1 in the AHL's Eastern Conference final. Game 3 is Wednesday in Laval, Quebec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022