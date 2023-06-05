Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80

Federal Sports Minister Jacques Olivier, left, presents a cheque to chairman of the Calgary Olympic Development Association Bob Niven at a ceremony in Calgary on March 30, 1984. Niven, who was president of the bid committee for the 1988 Calgary Winter Games, died May 26 at the age of 80. Niven was vice-chair of the organizing committee and served as mayor of the Olympic village during the Games. Canada Olympic Park named its high-performance training facility in his honour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pat Price