With Boston Marathon win, Kipchoge would cap running resume

FILE - Des Linden speaks with a reporter during a media availability prior to the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2016. A 38-year-old Kenyan who has been collecting marathon victories since 2013, Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the 127th edition of the world’s longest-running long run. “I think he can be very content. But there would always be that question mark: How would he do on this course? And could he get it done and win here?” said Linden, a two-time Olympian and the 2018 Boston champion. “So it’s great that he’s coming out to get that answer.” (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)