Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of seven)

Boston 5 Carolina 2

(Series tied 2-2)

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

(Series tied 2-2)

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

(Series tied 2-2)

Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0

(Series tied 2-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of three)

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

(Best of seven)

Dallas 111, Phoenix 101

(Series tied 2-2)

Philadelphia 116, Miami 108

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4 (Game 1)

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2 (Game 2)

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1 (Game 1)

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Game 2)

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

Houston 5, Detroit 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1 (10 innings)

National League

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2 (Game 1)

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1 (Game 2)

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Colorado 0

San Diego 3, Miami 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Interleague

Los Angeles Angels 5, Washington 4

---

MLS

Vancouver 1, Toronto 0

Nashville 2, Real Salt Lake 0

L.A. Galaxy 1, Austin 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you