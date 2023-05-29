Canadian tennis player Gabriela Dabrowski a perennial contender in doubles

A decisive doubles victory in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers last month helped Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski carry “a pretty good level” into her tournaments leading up to the French Open. Dabrowski returns as she and Leylah Fernandez play Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers doubles match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck