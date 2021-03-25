Canadian defensive back Patrice Rene to complete his NCAA football career at Rutgers

Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene (7) catches a pass while North Carolina defensive back Patrice Rene (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. This off-season, Rene entered the transfer portal and despite drawing interest from Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Auburn, he has opted to spend his final year of college eligibility at Rutgers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gerry Broome