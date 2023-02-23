Canada's Fernandez and U.S. partner Mattek-Sands ousted from doubles play in Dubai

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Quebec and her American playing partner Bethany Mattek-Sands lost 7-5, 7-5 to Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championship on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili