Tocchet won't return as coach of Coyotes after 4 seasons

FILE - In this March 29, 2019, file photo, Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet, center top, looks on in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. The Coyotes and Tocchet have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons. The announcement Sunday, May 9, 2021, comes a day after the Coyotes missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)