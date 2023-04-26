'Job's not done:' Leafs' captain Tavares staying even-keeled with big Game 5 ahead

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Alexander Kerfoot (15) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with centre John Tavares (91), defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) and goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Toronto holds a 3-1 lead in its first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning heading into Game 5 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara