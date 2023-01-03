Barzal puts up three points, Islanders hand struggling Canucks 6-2 loss

New York Islanders' Ross Johnston (32) jumps out of the way to avoid being hit by the puck as Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin (30) makes the save while Luke Schenn (2), Travis Dermott (24) and New York's Matt Martin (17) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck