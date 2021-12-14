Canucks cancel morning skate after Schenn, Lahmmikko test positive for COVID-19

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have cancelled practice after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
The club says it was informed of defenceman Luke Schenn's positive result on Monday and winger Juho Lammikko's positive result on Tuesday morning.
Canucks president Jim Rutherford says at least one player is experiencing symptoms. Both Schenn and Lahmmikko have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Tuesday's morning skate was cancelled as a precaution.
The team was tested again on Tuesday morning and Rutherford says the results are expected to be received by about 6 p.m. local time Tuesday, about an hour before Vancouver was scheduled to host the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The NHL postponed a game between the Hurricanes and Wild Tuesday after Carolina placed six players and a member of the training staff in COVID protocol. The Canucks played the Hurricanes on Sunday.
Vancouver was the NHL team hit hardest by COVID-19 last season, with 21 players and four coaches testing positive for the virus, and several games being postponed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.