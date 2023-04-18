Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3

(Tampa Bay leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Winnipeg 5 Vegas 1

(Winnipeg leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Seattle 3 Colorado 110 p.m.

(Seattle leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 1

(New York leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley 4 Charlotte 3

(Lehigh Valley leads best-of-three series 1-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Milwaukee 6 Seattle 5 (11 innings)

Philadelphia 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Philadelphia 3 Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 10 Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 1 Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 4 Oakland 0

American League

Toronto 4 Houston 2

Detroit 4 Cleveland 3

Detroit 1 Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5 Minnesota 4 (10)

Texas 12 Kansas City 2

National League

Miami 4 San Francisco 2

Arizona 8 St. Louis 7

Pittsburgh 5 Colorado 3

Atlanta 8 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5 N.Y. Mets 0

---

NBA

Playoffs

Boston 119 Atlanta 106

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Cleveland 107 New York 90

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

Phoenix 123 L.A. Clippers 109

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you