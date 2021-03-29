Canadian men set scoring record, crushing Cayman Islands 11-0 in World Cup qualifier

Canada forward Cyle Larin (9) celebrates his goal against Bermuda with midfielder Stephen Eustaquio during the first half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Canada and the Cayman Island meet in a World Cup qualifier that should have been played Sunday but was delayed due to problems with the Caymans' choice of COVID-19 tests. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Raoux