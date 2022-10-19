Wednesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
(Best-of-seven series)
National League | Championship Series
San Diego 8 Philadelphia 5
(Series tied at 1-1)
American League | Championship Series
Houston 4 New York 2
(Houston leads series 1-0)
---
NHL
Florida 4 Philadelphia 3
Winnipeg 4 Colorado 3 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Seattle 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 2
Laval 2 Springfield 0
Rochester 4 Belleville 3 (OT)
Bakersfield 4 Henderson 3
---
NBA
Washington 114 Indiana 107
Detroit 113 Orlando 109
Toronto 108 Cleveland 105
Chicago 116 Miami 108
New Orleans 130 Brooklyn 108
Atlanta 117 Houston 107
Memphis 115 New York 112 (OT)
Minnesota 115 Oklahoma City 108
Charlotte 129 San Antonio 102
Utah 123 Denver 102
Portland 115 Sacramento 108
Phoenix 107 Dallas 105
---
