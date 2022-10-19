Wednesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

(Best-of-seven series)

National League | Championship Series

San Diego 8 Philadelphia 5

(Series tied at 1-1)

American League | Championship Series

Houston 4 New York 2

(Houston leads series 1-0)

---

NHL

Florida 4 Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4 Colorado 3 (OT)

St. Louis 4 Seattle 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 2

Laval 2 Springfield 0

Rochester 4 Belleville 3 (OT)

Bakersfield 4 Henderson 3

---

NBA

Washington 114 Indiana 107

Detroit 113 Orlando 109

Toronto 108 Cleveland 105

Chicago 116 Miami 108

New Orleans 130 Brooklyn 108

Atlanta 117 Houston 107

Memphis 115 New York 112 (OT)

Minnesota 115 Oklahoma City 108

Charlotte 129 San Antonio 102

Utah 123 Denver 102

Portland 115 Sacramento 108

Phoenix 107 Dallas 105

---

