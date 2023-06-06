Tottenham hires Ange Postecoglou as latest manager after his departure from Celtic

Celtic manager Angelos Postecoglou celebrates with the league trophy after winning the Scottish Premiership, at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

 Thomas Ash

Ange Postecoglou was hired as Tottenham manager on Tuesday as the English Premier League club begins its latest reboot after another turbulent season.

The former Celtic manager is the fourth permanent manager to be hired since Mauricio Pochettino’s departure in 2019 and will be tasked with the responsibility of turning Spurs’ fortunes around after 15 years without a trophy.

He signed a four-year contract and follows on from Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, who all had short-lived reigns.

