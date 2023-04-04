LAFC to provide Whitecaps tough test in CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals

Vancouver Whitecaps' Simon Becher, from left to right, Brian White and Ali Ahmed celebrate White's goal against CF Montreal during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The 'Caps are coming off a rout of CF Montreal in Major League Soccer action on Saturday, but their next test -- a meeting with Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday -- is likely to provide a tougher trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck