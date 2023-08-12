Blue Jays put Danner on 15-day injured list, Pearson recalled from triple-A Buffalo

TORONTO - Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.
He left Friday's game with a left oblique strain.
Danner was making his Major League Baseball debut and got one out before leaving the game due to the injury.
Right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled from triple-A Buffalo.
He was active for today's game against the Chicago Cubs.
Pearson (5-2) has a 5.31 earned-run average with 39 strikeouts over 39 innings pitched.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.