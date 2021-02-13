Oilers' Puljujarvi eligible to resume team activities, will be at practice Sunday

Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been deemed eligible to resume all team activities, the Oilers said Saturday in a release.
After initially being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Thursday, he has met all requirements to be removed from the list, the team said.
A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have COVID-19.
Following medical clearance, Puljujarvi returned to Edmonton alone via charter aircraft and will be on the ice when the club resumes practice Sunday, the Oilers said.
The start of the Edmonton-Montreal game last Thursday was delayed for an hour after Puljujarvi was placed on the list. The Oilers defeated the Canadiens 3-0.
Puljujarvi has five points (3-2) in 15 games this season. The 22-year-old native of Alvkarleby, Sweden has 42 points (20-22) in 154 career NHL regular-season games.
He was Edmonton's fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
