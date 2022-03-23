Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Toronto 3, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Colorado 1

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

---

AHL

Belleville 2, Laval 1

Bridgeport 4, Utica 1

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 1

Syracuse 4, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, WB/Scranton 1

Rockford 5, Manitoba 3

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, Tucson 3

---

MLB

Spring Training

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 7

Minnesota 10, Boston 4

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 6

Houston 10, St. Louis 3

Miami 3, Washington 2

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7

Chicago Cubs 5, Oakland 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Texas 14, Chicago White Sox 5

San Diego 3, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 12, Milwaukee 8

---

NBA

Detroit 122, Atlanta 101

New York 121, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 110, Indiana 109

Boston 125, Utah 97

Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120

Golden State 118, Miami 104

Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102

Phoenix 125, Minnesota 116

Dallas 110, Houston 91

San Antonio 133, Portland 96

Philadelphia 126, L.A. Lakers 121

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.