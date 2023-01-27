Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

Canisius left wing Alton McDermott, right, and defenseman Tyrell Buckley during an NCAA college hockey practice in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. McDermott's grandfather, former NHLer Paul Henderson, scored the decisive goal in clinching Canada its Summit Series win over Russia some 50 years ago and will celebrate his 80th birthday with a ceremonial puck drop before Cansius' game against Niagara. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)