Veteran quarterback Masoli to make his first start of the season for Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks' quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (8) throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 10, 2022. It's been a long road back for Masoli.The veteran quarterback will get the start Saturday when the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It will come a year to the day when Masoli suffered a season-ending fractured leg versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods