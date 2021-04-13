Senators sign goaltender Mads Sogaard to entry-level contract

Canada's Tyler Steenbergen shoots and scores on Denmark goalie Mads Sogaard during World Junior exhibition hockey action at the Canadian national junior hockey team selection camp, in St. Catharines, Ont., on December 15, 2017. The Ottawa Senators have signed Sogaard to a three-year, entry-level contract. The 20-year-old recently completed his first full professional season with the Esbjerg Energy of Denmark’s top-tier hockey league. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power