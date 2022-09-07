Ottawa's Dabrowski and partner Olmos out of U.S. Open women's doubles tournament

FILE PHOTO -- Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski (left) and Rebecca Marinov celebrate after defeating Alize Cornet and Clara Burrel of France in their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos were bounced from the U.S. Open women's doubles play on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Petr David Josek