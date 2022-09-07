Ottawa's Dabrowski and partner Olmos out of U.S. Open women's doubles tournament

FILE PHOTO -- Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski (left) and Rebecca Marinov celebrate after defeating Alize Cornet and Clara Burrel of France in their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos were bounced from the U.S. Open women's doubles play on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Petr David Josek

 PJ

NEW YORK - Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have been bounced from the U.S. Open.

Dabrowski and Olmos lost to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament.

The Czechs won 6 of 22 break points compared to Dabrowski and Olmos's 4 of 7.

The Canadian and Olmos won the match's only tiebreak.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the only Canadian left at the event.

She and American Jack Sock will play in the mixed doubles quarterfinal later Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.